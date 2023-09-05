Mint Explainer: How The Nmc Is Dealing With A Fake-Letters Scam

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: India's top medical education regulator, the National Medical Commission (NMC), has raised a red flag about several fake letters, allegedly issued in its name, asking medical colleges to increase the number of seats in varispecialities. The regulator has clarified that such letters cannot be considered valid permission from NMC. Mint takes a closer look at the issue.
