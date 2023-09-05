Delhi Govt Issues Notification On Traffic Restrictions To Be Imposed During G20 Summit

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "All types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses and local city buses shall not operate on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel from 00:00 hours on the intervening night of 07 & 08.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023.
MENAFN05092023007365015876ID1107010725
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.