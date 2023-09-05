(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
How Making A Sandwich Can Change Your World-The Amazing Success of the PB&J Strategy ®
Jeff Lichtenstein-Author of How Making A Sandwich Can Change Your World-The Amazing Success of the PB&J Strategy ®
25 Thousand PB&J Sandwiches Turn Into A Business Strategy! Echo Fine Properties Owner & Broker Jeff Lichtenstein Releases New Book Putting together the PB&J operation should have takenmonths, but we accomplished a sophisticated operation in just a few days.” - Jeff Lichtenstein AuthorPALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Making and delivering 25 thousand sandwiches is no easy feat but that's exactly what one of Palm Beach County's most established and successful real estate entrepreneurs, Jeff Lichtenstein did! Now he's releasing an innovative new book titled "How Making a Sandwich Can Change Your World." This book is a transformative guide to harnessing the power of community involvement and collaboration. Inspired by a grassroots Peanut Butter & Jelly sandwich drive that united communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the book provides practical insights and actionable strategies for businesses to create positive change and foster a thriving company culture.
The "Coming Together and Sticking Together" PB&J sandwich drive, spearheaded by Lichtenstein, initially aimed to provide comfort food and an essential 450 calorie meal to victims of Hurricane Ian. The campaign exceeded expectations, rallying celebrities like Johnny Bench and Joe Namath and local organizations, media, schools, and individuals to create and deliver more than 25 thousand sandwiches to victims in Southwest Florida. The campaign's success serves as the foundation for Lichtenstein's book, which explores the profound impact that a simple act of making sandwiches can have on building connections, fostering teamwork, and promoting personal and professional growth.
"How Making a Sandwich Can Change Your World" is more than just a story of a sandwich drive --- it is a comprehensive guide that offers businesses practical tools for creating lasting change within their communities and organizations. Through engaging anecdotes, real-life examples, and interactive exercises, Lichtenstein illustrates the principles of collaboration, scheduled giving, and community involvement that transformed the PB&J sandwich drive into a movement.
"Putting together the PB&J operation should have takenmonths, but we accomplished a sophisticated operation in just a few days. Applying the PB&J Strategy to our own business jumpstarted creativity, collaboration, positive moods, goal setting, recruiting, training, and productivity. This book is a testament to the remarkable potential for businesses to drive positive change through community engagement," said Lichtenstein.
This book addresses the challenges businesses face in today's fast-paced world and provides actionable steps to inspire growth and positive transformation. By emphasizing the value of teamwork, embracing creativity, and cultivating a culture of giving, Lichtenstein empowers businesses to not only thrive internally but also make a meaningful impact on the world around them.
There's even an included workbook with 10 sections of 72 practical exercises to help readers implement the PB&J Strategy's crucial lessons to make a difference in their community's charitable organizations, disaster relief efforts, and in business.
"How Making a Sandwich Can Change Your World" is now available for purchase on Amazon . A portion of theproceeds from the sale of each book will be donated to the GladioFood Pantry, Inc., Fort Myers, Florida, a not for profit 503 [C] [3] charity.
For more information about the book and author go to: PBJStrategyor click here.
