Organic Spices Market Predicted To Hit $406.6 Million By 2026, And Accelerate At A Whopping 5.1% By 2026

Organic Spices Market

Spices have been enduring higher demand from the household and commercial sector around the world.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global Organic Spices Market garnered $272.8 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $406.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026. The research provides a detailed analysis on drivers & opportunities, key segments, major winning strategies, top investment pockets, and competitive intelligence.

Increase in number of health-consciconsumers, rise in awareness regarding the health benefits of the consumption of organic spices, and preference for spicy food in some countries drive the growth in the market. However, high margin in prices and variations in trade regulations in importing countries would restrain the growth of the market.

Leading Key Players:

The key players profiled for organic spices industry in the report include Organic Spices Inc., UK Blending LTD, The Watkins Co., Daarnhouwer & Co, SunOpta Inc, Spice Chain Corporation, Husarich GmbH, Sabater Spices, AKO GmbH, and Pacific Spice Company, Inc

According to the USDA, the organic food segment is the fastest growing segment in the food & beverages industry in terms of value sales. North America is the dominant region in the global organic food & beverages market, owing to rise in number of health-consciconsumers seeking healthy and clean label food products in their day-to-day life. Apart from North America, other key countries around the globe have witnessed a gradual shift in preference for healthy food products, which includes organic food.

Based on end user, the indirect segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2018 and will maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the direct segment is expected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share. This region would maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, North America would grow at the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Some of the key non-profit organizations have been taking necessary steps to boost the production of organic spices. For instances, in 2015, the Indian Spices Board started promoting the cultivation and export of organic spices from India with special emphasis on organic production of spices in North Eastern states. The Spices Board provides 50% subsidy for variprograms such as support for vermicompost units, establishment of bio-agent production units, organic seed banks (production of organic planting materials/nurseries), organic value addition/processing unit, and organic farm certification assistance.

Varying and stringent trade regulation is one factor that is expected to hamper the organic spices market growth. Most of the foreign countries impose or regularize its trade regulations, which make it difficult to import organic spices for food manufacturer at one point. They even incur variother costs such as higher transportation cost as well as maintenance cost, which makes the organic spices much costlier.

Key Findings of the Organic Spices Market :

In 2018, based on product type, the turmeric segment accounted for around 34.8% organic spices market share, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026.

In 2018, based on form, the powder segment accounted for 32.3% share of the organic spices market and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 4.7%.

In 2018, based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for a prominent market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% throughout the forecast period.

