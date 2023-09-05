Amor Unlocked: A Guided Speed Dating Event For Nyc's Diverse And Most Qualified Singles

amor unlocked speed dating banner with qr code

Macy Media & Spirit Sahriel are hosting a speed dating event vetted for quality suiters to put an end to dead-end matches and make deep connections

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In a world where dating can often feel like an unending maze, we're thrilled to announce a unique opportunity for New York City's most discerning singles. Hosted by Macy Media and Spirit Sahriel, "Amor Unlocked" is set to change the dating scene for professionals over the age of 25. This exclusive event brings together the finest, most eligible single professionals in the metro area for a night of meaningful connections and fun.

"Amor Unlocked" is a speed dating event all about making meaningful connections from the start. We've curated a list of meaningful questions designed to help you feel close to your potential matches quickly to put an end to dead-end matches. It's all about fostering healthy, emotionally-regulated connections. Get Offline, and Come into Reality



What to Expect

- A Room of Vetted Eligible Singles : We've carefully selected the crème de la crème of the dating pool, ensuring that you'll meet like-minded, high-achieving individuals.

- Guided Questions: Say goodbye to awkward silences! Our event features guided questions to expedite the "getting to know you" process and identify deal-breakers quickly.

- Networking "Break Room": Everyone attending is a go-getter, so we've included a designated space for networking.

- Match List for VIPs: VIP ticket holders will receive a match list after the event, helping you stay connected with potential matches.

- Refreshments: Food and drinks are available for purchase, ensuring you can relax and enjoy the evening.

Who Should Attend?

This event is specially designed for professionals in New York and the surrounding areas over 25. As all attendees are meticulously vetted, you can be assured that you'll meet individuals of the same caliber.

Event Details

Date & Time: September 28, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Location: Pando Park, 450 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10016, USA

Age Range: 25-45

Attire: Smart Casual

How to Attend: Fill out the application on POSH VIP and await confirmation to secure your ticket

Hosted by: Macy Media & Spirit Sahriel

"Amor Unlocked" invites you to step away from the online dating world and immerse yourself in a night of genuine connections. It's time to find your match the old-fashioned way, with a modern twist.

For ticket information and to apply for a spot at "Amor Unlocked," visit our website at .

About Macy Media

Macy Media is a PR and creative agency known for remixing brand identities! We develop branding and PR campaigns for brands and experts in the lifestyle, tech, impact, and health spaces. We've placed our clients in outlets like Forbes, Marie Claire, Essence Magazine, Good Morning America, Huffington Post and many more. Our goal is to help underrepresented groups gain brand recognition and media attention on stories that matter.

