Blue Box Auction Gallery Announces Their Largest Ancient Coins Auction

Gold Hyperpyron believed to be crafted between 1081-1118
September 8th Event to Feature Over 350 Coins Spanning Multiple Ancient Civilizations
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Blue Box Auction Gallery , among America's fastest growing auction galleries, is set to host their most ambitiancient coin auction to date. On September 8th, coin enthusiasts, collectors, museums, and educational institutions will gather virtually to vie for an array of ancient coins that echo tales of bygone empires.
Highlighted in this auction is a mesmerizing gold Hyperpyron from the Byzantine Empire, a relic believed to have been crafted between 1081-1118AD. This coin, carrying a rich tapestry of history, is expected to fetch between $1100 and $2500. Alongside this, tetradrachms dating back to 400BC will also take the virtual stage, among 367 other coins from the Roman, Egyptian, European, and Middle Eastern empires.
"This event symbolizes our dedication to presenting our patrons with unrivaled, palpable pieces of the past. It's an occasion that lets participants come face-to-face with the stories of ancient times," remarked a representative from Blue Box Auction Gallery.
This virtual auction marks the final event in Blue Box Auction Gallery's "End of Summer Series" and distinguishes itself by being the largest ancient coins auction the gallery has ever hosted. But more than the sheer volume of coins, it's the timeless allure of these coins that promises a one-of-a-kind experience. As the spokesperson adds, "Genuine ancient coins can't be replicated. They offer a unique bridge to the past, allowingto imagine life during their time of circulation."
In the current global climate, where ancient coins are being unearthed in hordes, their market value may be experiencing fluctuations. But as the spokesperson sagely points out, "The production of genuine ancient coins has ceased. Once they're gone, they're truly gone."
To ensure a seamless experience for bidders, the auction will be conducted entirely online, with worldwide shipping available for winning items. Potential participants can register, peruse the catalog, or learn more at .
About Blue Box Auction Gallery:
Blue Box Auction Gallery is a premier auction gallery located in coastal Virginia. They specialize in helping consignors sell their assets for top market value worldwide. They also conduct live in-person auctions and online live-streamed auctions worldwide through a series of auction platforms including their own mobile app.
