Develop High Voltage Solutions With Pre-Configured Mhv Cable Assemblies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Amphenol RF expands its cable assembly portfolio with quick-connect and disconnect high voltage assemblies.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the introduction of MHV cable assemblies into our wide range of pre-configured assembly options. These cables are capable of supporting high-voltages of DC current. They are designed on industry-standard RG-58 cable and feature the familiar baycoupling mechanism for quick and easy connect and disconnect functionality. MHV cable assemblies provide excellent electrical performance up to 500 MHz and are ideal for applications such as transmission lines, x-rays and nuclear control instrumentation.
These cable assemblies feature straight MHV (Miniature High Voltage) connectors manufactured with nickel-plated, brass bodies and silver-plated, brass contacts. Nickel plating allows for increased durability. The connectors can support up to 5000 volts of DC current. Although the appearance and mating style is similar to the popular BNC connector, these connectors are not intermateable.
The MHV cable assemblies are available in a variety of lengths up to three meters. Custom lengths are available upon request.
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit:
Lindsay Sperling - Marketing Communications Manager
Amphenol RF
+ +1 203-796-2034
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
MENAFN05092023003118003196ID1107010694
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.