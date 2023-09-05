Second Front Opens First Overseas Office In Uk To Engage Mod, Intelligence Community

By expanding into the UK market, Second Front will extend the reach of Game Warden , its cybersecurity hosting and accreditation platform, to make advanced modern software available for public sector entities on a global scale.

"We're thrilled to be establishing a presence in the UK with our CTO Enrique Oti standing up our London office," said Tyler Sweatt , Second Front Chief Executive Officer. "With a long history as close allies, crafting and maintaining paths to continued partnership are key to our prosperity and security. Building this digital bridge between allied nations will deliver software solutions critical to national security."

This step follows Second Front's oversubscribed $32 Million Series A including $2M from UK's Gallos Technologies Limited in January 2023, acceptance to AWS European Defence Accelerator , and the appointment of Lathan Turner as EVP for Global Public Sector .

By harnessing the power of collaboration, Second Front strives to provide our national security entities with the most cutting-edge software solutions, ensuring that our collective defence capabilities remain agile, adaptable, and ahead of emerging threats. To learn more about Second Front Systems and Game Warden, visit secondfront.co.uk .

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) fast-tracks government access to disruptive, commercially-proven software as a service (SaaS) applications for national security missions. Leading software providers-ranging from publicly traded defence contractors to startups-and government agencies trust 2F's Game Warden cybersecurity hosting and accreditation platform to accelerate their delivery and harness the cloud revolution at scale. Founded by former U.S. Marines, this public benefit, venture-backed software company is driven by firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat. For more information, visit secondfront.co.uk

