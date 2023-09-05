Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Paint Roller Frame For Tight Spaces (Tpl-235)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a modified paint roller frame that can be used where a standard one cannot due to their short throat stem and wider roller holder and cover," said an inventor, from
Centraila, Mo., "so I invented the MINI ROLLER. My design would allow for consistency of paint rolling in tight spaces."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a paint roller frame. In doing so, it allows paint rolling procedures to be performed in tight spaces. As a result, it increases consistency, comfort and convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for painting contractors and do-it-yourselfers.
