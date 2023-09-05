Correction - American Drone Maker Skyfish First To Support New Sony Electronics Ultra-Compact Camera

American autonomdrone maker Skyfish, today announced its support and integration of the new Sony Electronics' Alpha series super compact, lightweight, programmable block camera. Skyfish will demo the new Sony ultra-compact camera at Commercial UAV EXPO, in Las Vegas, Booth #422.



Skyfish, who collaborates closely with Sony Electronics Inc., leverages photography, proprietary algorithms, and accurate metadata to create very precise 3D models or digital twins of large infrastructure. Customer use cases include precision inspection, measurement and analysis of infrastructure including cellular towers, bridges and roadways, wind turbines, airports, power lines and energy infrastructure, specialized land use management and more. The Skyfish 3D/digital-twin infrastructure models are crystal clear, measurable, and accurate to within 1/32 of an inch.

“Sony's new ILX-LR1 block camera is specifically designed for drones, saves weight and is remotely programable for in-flight operations,” says Dr. Orest Pilskalns, CEO of Skyfish.“We are excited to support Sony as they bring their ultra-compact block camera to market, it's a game changer, a lightweight, high resolution (approx. 61 MP), remotely controlled, affordable camera with multi-lens support, that is perfect for inspecting and modelling infrastructure.” He continued,“the high-quality data collected can then be 3D modelled, viewed, shared, stored, and exported in variformats from Skyfish's secure, AWS-powered, customer data center - Skyportal.”

“Skyfish's early integration of Sony's new ILX-LR1 camera follows both companies' close collaboration over the past several years,” said John Monti, Director Industrial Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc.“Skyfish continues to drive new state-of-the-art capabilities of great value to mass-scale industrial inspection and mapping applications across a broad set of critical industries,” continued Monti.

About Skyfish ®- Precision Drones for Engineering

Founded by mapping technology pioneer Dr. Orest Pilskalns, Skyfish drones are made in America. Skyfish.ai is headquartered in beautiful Missoula, Montana, creating a local thriving community of mapping, modeling, and radar technology specialists. The company's full (UAS) technology stack, autonomnavigation platform, and precision measurement capability are mission built for engineering use cases and critical infrastructure targets requiring highly accurate inspection, measurement, and analysis.

