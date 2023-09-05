Develop Designs Suitable For Outdoor Use With New Ip67 Tnc Jacks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Amphenol RF expands its TNC product portfolio with new sealed rear mount bulkhead configurations designed for popular low loss cable types.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of the popular miniature-sized TNC interface with additional configurations designed to accommodate micro coax cable types. These new configurations are IP67 rated which makes them ideal for applications that may experience temporary water or dust ingress due to exposure to external elements in harsh environments. They are ideal for outdoor use in antenna and industrial solutions.
These IP67 rear mount TNC bulkhead jacks are manufactured mainly with nickel-plated, brass components including the body, hex nut, lock washer, inner ferrule and sleeve. The contact is constructed from gold-plated, beryllium copper. They are designed for use with 0.81 and 1.37 mm ultra-flexible micro coaxial cable with rear mounting for easy and secure mounting on the inside of a panel. These connectors offer an additional layer of protection for systems that may otherwise be compromised by weather-related issues.
The sealed TNC jacks join a growing portfolio of IP-rated products available at Amphenol RF. These products are well suited for remote outdoor enclosures, portable radios, handheld equipment and industrial and military equipment.
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit:
Lindsay Sperling - Marketing Communications Manager
Amphenol RF
+ +1 203-796-2034
emailhere
