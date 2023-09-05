Primohoagies To Showcase Thriving Business Ownership Model And Connect With Prospects At Franchise Expo South

WESTVILLE, N.J., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimoHoagies , the beloved and rapidly expanding hoagie chain that was recently named by Today as the best sandwich shop in the country , will be attending Franchise Expo South (FES)

(booth #505) in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on September 8-9, at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center.

PrimoHoagies storefront.

The timing of FES aligns with PrimoHoagies' growth strategy, with Florida being a top fofor franchise development. Witnessing how markets embrace the brand's classic regional style has PrimoHoagies eager to bring its famhoagies to the Sunshine State. With Florida emerging as the third fastest-growing state for franchising in 2023 and the fastest-growing in 2022 , PrimoHoagies is well-positioned to capitalize on this momentum and further solidify its foothold in the state's thriving franchise landscape as growing demand for fast-casual restaurants in theis estimated to grow by $55.4 billion from 2022 to 2027.



Both aspiring and existing entrepreneurs will be welcomed with free access to Franchise Expo South, courtesy of PrimoHoagies, by using the code "PRIMO" at registration . Attendees can look forward to learning more about going into small business ownership for themselves rather than by themselves through franchising with PrimoHoagies.

"The Franchise Expo South will offer invaluable exposure to potential franchisees within the Floridian market," said Nicholas Papanier Jr., owner and CEO of PrimoHoagies. "Attendance will help foster valuable connections and opportunities for expansion."

So far this year, PrimoHoagies has eclipsed the 100-location milestone and is well on its way to meeting a goal of having at least 120 stores open by the end of 2023. Driving this rapid growth is rising demand for the highest quality primo ingredients, ensuring that every bite is a testament to PrimoHoagies' passion for excellence. PrimoHoagies takes pride in curating hoagies that embodies the brand's legacy. With unwavering commitment, PrimoHoagies strives to offer customers a taste of tradition infused with excellence, a connection that bridges generations and brings communities together.

PrimoHoagies is actively seeking prospective franchisees across 25 states in the eastern, midwestern and southern United States.

More information on PrimoHoagies and how to inquire about franchise opportunities nationwide is available at ownaprimo.

To learn more about PrimoHoagies or to find a location near you, visit primohoagies.

About PrimoHoagies

"Established in 1992 in South Philadelphia, PrimoHoagies is a renowned specialty sandwich and sub shop celebrated for its authentic, mouthwatering hoagies. Crafting flavorful masterpieces using the finest Thumann's meats and cheeses, stacked generously on award-winning seeded bread, PrimoHoagies' diverse menu caters to all preferences. With franchise locations spanning across Pennsylvania, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas, PrimoHoagies has become the go-to destination for sandwich enthusiasts. Discover the essence of PrimoHoagies at primohoagiesand explore franchise opportunities at ownaprimo, as PrimoHoagies continues its legacy of curating exceptional sandwiches that embodies PrimoHoagies heritage and bridge communities together."





SOURCE PrimoHoagies