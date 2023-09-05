D&B Engineers And Architects Expands With The Hiring Of Four Employees

D&B Engineers and Architects Logo

Joseph Anthony Badolato, Gregory Buckley, FranciG. Martinez Ramirez, and Catherine Vaughan, MBA Join the D&B Team

WOODBURY, NY, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- D&B Engineers and Architects , a leading engineering and consulting organization specializing in wastewater, water supply, hazardwaste, construction management, architecture, solid waste and civil and environmental engineering, has increased its employee roster with the hiring of four employees; Joseph Anthony Badolato of Levittown, NY, Gregory Buckley of Mineola, NY, FranciG. Martinez Ramirez of West Hempstead, NY, and Catherine Vaughan, MBA of Commack, NY.

D&B President Steven A. Fangmann commented,“D&B continues to provide solutions for all our clients' needs by expanding our staff with engineering and administrative expertise. Our team of outstanding professionals serves both municipal and public organizations with top-level engineering capabilities.”

Joseph Anthony Badolato of Levittown, NY, joins D&B Engineers and Architects as Environmental Scientist I in D&B's HazardWaste Division at the firm's Woodbury, NY headquarters. Mr. Badolato earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science and Sustainability with Foin Engineering from Cornell University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences in Ithaca, NY. Prior to D&B, he worked as a Construction Inspector at New York State Department of Transportation in Hauppauge, NY.

D&B Engineers and Architects welcomes new hire Gregory Buckley of Mineola, NY as Engineer II in D&B's Wastewater Division of their Woodbury, NY headquarters. After earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Catholic University of America in Washington, DC, he worked as a Project Engineer at AMT, LLC in Washington, DC.

FranciG. Martinez Ramirez of West Hempstead, NY joins the D&B Engineers and Architects Civil Division as Engineer I in their Woodbury, NY headquarters. Previously a Construction Supervisor at AGB Construction in Boston, MA, Mr. Martinez Ramirez received his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from AutonomUniversity of Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic).

Catherine Vaughan, MBA of Commack, NY, joins the D&B Engineers and Architects HR Department as Human Resources Assistant in their Woodbury, NY headquarters. Previously employed as a Recruiter at Velocity Resource Solutions in a fully remote position out of Winchester, VA, Ms. Vaughan received both her Bachelor of Science degree in Sport Management and her Master of Business Administration with a Concentration in Human Resource Management from University of New Haven, AASCB in West Haven, CT.

