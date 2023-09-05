Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Adds Helen Barber As Director Of Strategy & Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Helen L. Barber - Director of Strategy & Research
WALTHAM, MA, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Pension & Wealth Management Advisors (PWMA) has recently announced the addition of Helen L. Barber as consultant Director of Strategy & Research. In the new role, Barber will be responsible for researching and producing high quality client communications to help them navigate an increasingly complex investment and regulatory environment.
With over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry, Barber has worked with institutional investors, highworth individuals and other investors in the United States, Europe and in Asia. Prior to joining the firm, she was responsible for building and maintaining partnerships with wealth management and institutional clients at Nuveen Investments. She has also held senior positions at The Bank of New York and State Street Global Advisors.
George P. Webb, CEO and Managing Partner of PWMA, said“We're very excited to have Helen join our firm. We have known Helen for many years and her proven expertise in the investment management industry. She works exceptionally well across different markets, channels and clients and will be a significant asset for our firm. We are confident that she will enhance our capabilities as a source of timely, relevant and actionable content for our advisors and clients. We very much look forward to her contributions and she already has several interesting projects underway.”
This appointment is timely as PWMA has continued to strategically add highy quality investment and advisory expertise to serve their clients. The firm is focused on becoming one of the top boutique investment advisory and wealth management firms in the industry, and has been making the substantial investments in advisors, infrastructure, compliance and technology to achieve that position. The firm only serves clients in a fiduciary capacity which ensures that they have a very clear and strong alignment of interests with their clients. Barber commented,“I'm thrilled to join the fantastic group at PWMA and to have the opportunity to provide timely and insightful information to clients to help them achieve their specific investment goals. I am also excited for the opportunity to work with such a seasoned, upright and knowledgeable team”.
