Avoid Frequency Loss In Communication Systems With Sma Cable Assemblies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Amphenol RF expands its low loss product offering with SMA cable assemblies on LMR-100A cable type for laboratory use and wireless systems.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of our pre-configured cable assembly portfolio with SMA assemblies on low loss LMR-100A cable , manufactured by our sister division, Amphenol Times Microwave. The full Amphenol solution uses our popular SMA connector interface which features a threaded coupling mechanism for secure and reliable connection which complements the low-loss nature of the LMR-100A cable type. LMR-100A cable can easily replace RG-174 and RG-316 in wireless communication systems that require an easily routed low loss RF cable.
These SMA cable assemblies are designed with brass bodies and contacts and offer excellent electrical performance up to 12.4 GHz. They are available in a straight to straight plug (male) configuration in a variety of standard lengths up to three meters with custom lengths available upon request. These cables operate from -40°C to 85°C and are engineered with a foil shield in addition to the standard braided shield for extra shielding capabilities.
Low-loss SMA assemblies are well suited for GPS navigation, WLAN, and connecting to an RF antenna. These cables join a robust collection of SMA cable assemblies on most industry-standard cable types that are able to support existing and emerging technologies across markets.
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit:
Lindsay Sperling - Marketing Communications Manager
Amphenol RF
+ +1 203-796-2034
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
MENAFN05092023003118003196ID1107010618
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.