New Roof Plus: Denver Roofing Company Repairs Hail Damage

Denver, CO, residents who have been affected by the recent hail storms in the area may now approach New Roof Pfor professional assistance. The company offers a wide range of roofing services, including installation, maintenance, replacement and repair.

Their repair services may be of particular interest to homeowners this season as many homes have had their roofs all but torn apart by the recent weather. Homeowners in need of fast, affordable and reliable roof repairs are encouraged to contact the roofing company to schedule an inspection or request an estimate.

New Roof Pis considered by many to consist of a team of hail and storm damage specialists who have handled extensive repairs on all kinds of properties. The company says,“Our roofing services include all new roof installations and repairs for residential and commercial buildings. Our roofing installation teams work hard to be one of the highest-rated local roofing companies. We are certified to work on all roof types - from residential roofing to technical-commercial roofing systems on flat roof buildings, and we install metal roofing and hail-proof roofing solutions.”







Such roofing solutions may be of interest to homeowners whose properties repeatedly suffer from hail damage. The company says a new installation may be just what is needed to enhance an entire house's protection and all but eliminate the possibility of internal damage occurring in the future.

Using a product called Euroshield, New Roof Phas helped make hail storm damage an issue of the past for many local homeowners. This product is made from recycled tires and looks similar to any shake or slate roof but provides a great deal of protection from hail. Since it is made of rubber, Euroshield allows hail to bounce off the roof, and it is designed to withstand hail the size of softballs (4”). Homeowners who choose to have Euroshield installed can be sure that they will not need to replace their roof within their lifetime. It is a permanent solution for the hail problem that has plagued local communities for years.

Damage to a roof is not always easy to spot, especially if the person looking for said damage is not a trained roof inspector. New Roof Plus' roof inspectors are Haag Certified for both residential and commercial inspections. They have all of the necessary knowledge, experience and tools to perform a thorough assessment of any roof and identify any issues, including those that the owner might not be able to spot. The Haag Certification is considered one of the most difficult certifications to get and is evidence of the company's commitment to training personnel to the highest standards possible. The Denver roofing company also offers free inspections along with free estimates, providing a detailed analysis at no extra cost to the customer.

As a locally owned-and-operated company, New Roof Pmakes it a point to provide the very best service to the Denver community. Customer service is of the utmost importance at New Roof Plus, and their commitment to excellence has helped the team build a 5-Star reputation. The majority of the company's reviews mention the quality and affordable cost of the company's work as well as their ability to work harmoniously with customers.

A recent review from A. Becker says,“New Roof Preplaced our roof after it took hail damage during a large storm. It was our first time getting a roof replaced. Greg helpednavigate the insurance and installation process and took time to answer all of our questions in detail. The whole team was very responsive, kind and professional. Stefan was also great and made sure we were fully satisfied with everything. The installation was fast. Our new roof and gutter guards look amazing! We're very happy with how the project turned out. It's also a big relief knowing that Greg installed hail resistant shingles, so our roof will be safer in upcoming storms. Thank you!”

There are dozens of other reviews online and off, all from happy customers with nothing but praise for the Denver company. Homeowners can learn all about the company's services via the official New Roof Pwebsite, and they are welcome to contact the team directly over the phone, via email or through social media.

For more information about New Roof Plus, contact the company here:

New Roof Plus

Greg Jones

303-974-5218



110 16th St Mall Suite 1455, Denver,80202