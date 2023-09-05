(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PL Beverage's Unparalleled Customization
ZUG, SWITZERLAND, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- PL Beverage , a leading player in the beverage industry, understands that every customer is unique, with specific preferences and requirements. That's why they've tailored their approach to ensure client get precisely what he needs.
PL Beverage recognizes that client criteria may vary, and they are committed to meeting client expectations without compromising on quality. Their production capacity is substantial, and they're ready to fulfill the needs of every prospective customer.
Explore endless possibilities with PL Beverage's extensive portfolio of beverage options. Whether client's interested in wines, juices, health shots, sodas, flavored water, energy drinks , or more, they've got client covered. Choose from their premade products or work with them to create a custom solution that aligns with clients vision.
Quality is at the heart of what they do. Some of their products have earned the prestigiInternational Featured Standard (IFS) certification. They've also successfully undergone variaudits, including HACCP and GMP, EU Organic Regulation, Amazon, Marks & Spencer, Halal, Kosher, Vegan, and Social audits.
PL Beverage caters to clients specific needs by offering a wide range of can sizes, from 0.15 liters to 1 liter, along with multiple packaging options. Client beverage dreams are within reach with PL Beverage.
PL Beverage
Private Label Beverage
+ +41 52 212 12 51
MENAFN05092023003118003196ID1107010582
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.