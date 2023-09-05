[Latest Report] Ethylene Market Surpasses Us$ 381.7 Billion By 2032 With Impressive 13.4% Cagr-By Pmi

Ethylene is widely used as a feedstock in production of industrial chemicals and polymers. Ethylene is primarily produced through the steam cracking of hydrocarbon feedstock such as natural gas, naphtha or ethane.

Rapid growth in industrialization such as automotive, construction, consumer goods and packaging has driven the demand for market growth. Growing expansion of petrochemical industries and need for production capacity of ethylene has further enhanced the market growth. Furthermore, growing demand for lightweight plastic & plastic packaging solutions for variapplications such as healthcare products, e-commerce, groceries and transportation has powered the demand for Ethylene Market growth.

How big is the Ethylene Market Industry?

According to Prophecy Market Insights “Ethylene Market” accounted for US$ 101.1 billion in 2022 and estimated to be US$ 381.7 billion by 2032 with 13.4% CAGR.

The global Ethylene market stands as a substantial and dynamic sector within the petrochemical industry. Ethylene, a vital building block for a wide array of products, plays a pivotal role in the production of plastics, chemicals, and variindustrial applications. The market's size and significance are underscored by its presence in numersectors, including packaging, automotive, construction, and textiles. Continual innovation, growing demand for polymer-based products, and the expanding industrial landscape collectively contribute to shaping the Ethylene market's impressive dimensions. To gain a precise understanding of the industry's magnitude, referring to the latest market reports and analyses is essential.

Key Highlights:

In August 2023, Braskem a bio-polymer producer and SCG Chemical a petrochemical company has signed an agreement to open new ethylene plant and for creating Braskem Siam Company. The bio-ethylene plant will help in enabling the production of bio-based polyethylene at Ta Phut, Rayong, Thailand. The plant is expected to double the capacity of bio-based polyethylene to meet the rising demand for biopolymers across globe.

Analyst View:

Growing packaging industries and demand for ethylene-based products such as polyethylene has become a leading factor in market growth. Further, rapidly growing population and need for ethylene-based products such as packaging materials, plastics and consumer goods is expected to fruitful the demand for Ethylene Market growth over the forecast period.