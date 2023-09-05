Nmi Holdings, Inc. To Host Investor Day On November 16, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that it will host its annual Investor Day on Thursday, November 16, 2023, from 9:00 am to 11:30 am Eastern Time at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. The event will be live streamed at NMIH 2023 Investor Day and on the company's website at . A replay of the webcast will be archived and available on the company's website following the event.
NMI Holdings, Inc. Annual Investor Day
November 16, 2023
9:00 am – 11:30 am ET
St. Regis Hotel, Two East 55th Street at Fifth Avenue
New York, NY 10022
To register for the event, please follow the link below:
Register Now
To reply via email, please send your response to: .
About NMI Holdings, Inc.
NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit .
Investor Contact
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
(510) 788-8417
