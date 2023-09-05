Sympleaf Sport Announced As The Official Cbd Partner Of The Atlanta Braves

Sympleaf Sport's 1500mg CBD Oil Receives NSF Approval for Sport®

Sympleaf Sport, a CBD brand, is excited to announce an exclusive partnership with the Atlanta Braves and its CBD oil has received NSF Certified for Sport®.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Sympleaf Sport , a holistic whole health CBD brand featuring products developed to complement an active lifestyle, is excited to announce that its CBD oil has received NSF Certified for Sport® . The designation verifies that Sympleaf Sport's 1500mg CBD oil does not contain unsafe levels of contaminants, prohibited substances, or masking agents and that what is on the label matches what is in the product. This also marks an exclusive partnership with the Atlanta Braves , making it the sole CBD oil, skin cream, or food product in the Braves' portfolio and the team's exclusive CBD partner for the next six seasons.

"Truly historic and surreal. Our path broughtto Braves Country in the early 90s; now, with The Battery Atlanta and the recent championship, the Braves brand has soared higher than ever," commented Sympleaf Wellness co-owner Ryan Dills. "Ever since Sid Bream rounded third and beat that throw home, we've been Braves diehards and are beyond excited to help bring education, access, and quality products of the hemp industry to the unlimited reach of Braves baseball."

Sympleaf Sport's foon product development for athletes has propelled its expansion into the sports marketing arena, which includes a partnership with professional boxer Evan Holyfield, the minor-league Atlanta Gladiators hockey team, the Atlanta ATP tennis tournament, and the PGA Champions tournament at Sugarloaf. Additionally, these efforts further align with its support of nonprofit affiliations, such as the Kyle Pease Foundation, which empowers disabled athletes by creating platforms geared towards participation for all in sports.

"This is a dream come true for some hometown boys," said Joe Salome, co-owner of Sympleaf Wellness. "One of the main reasons I got into sports marketing early in my career was to get tickets and access to events. And now we are an early mover in the CBD / MLB space, which is incredibly exciting."

Sympleaf Sport is honored to be the exclusive CBD oil, skin cream, or food product sponsor of the Atlanta Braves and is committed to providing athletes and individuals with safe, effective, and high-quality CBD products. It looks forward to continuing its mission of promoting holistic health and wellness through high-quality CBD products.

"We are excited to partner with Sympleaf Sport, a trusted partner at the forefront of wellness innovation," said Jim Allen, Atlanta Braves Senior Vice President of Corporate and Premium Partnerships.“When Major League Baseball opened the CBD partnership category for clubs to explore, it was important toto engage a Georgia-based company committed to holistic health for their customers."

For more information on Sympleaf Sport, its NSF Certified for Sport® 1500mg CBD Oil, and other product offerings, visit . Follow Sympleaf on Instagram at @SympleafSport.

ABOUT SYMPLEAF SPORT

Sympleaf Sport is a holistic whole health CBD brand featuring products designed to complement an active lifestyle. A sub-brand of Sympleaf Wellness, Sympleaf Sport was created with athletes in mind and features CBD products that are exclusively derived from industrial hemp and developed to enhance overall health, improve quality of life, and assist in preventing health challenges by reinforcing the body's endocannabinoid system. The sub-brand is an exciting addition to Sympleaf Wellness' mission. Its evolving foon product development for athletes is the fuel that propelled it to develop Sympleaf Sport and into the sports marketing arena. Sympleaf Sport products come in a wide range for each person's physical circumstances and needs.

ABOUT ATLANTA BRAVES

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest-continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 20 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM)/93.7 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.

