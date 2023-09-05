America's Best Choice Explores The Versatility And Appeal Of Different Types Of Wood Flooring

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Oak is a classic that has stood the test of time. Its durability and the manner in which it takes stain make it a universally appealing choice...” - Robert JacquesNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Robert Jacques , owner of America's Best Choice , a leading company in the home improvement industry, shines a spotlight on the range of wood flooring options available to homeowners. A firm advocate for quality and choice, Jacques breaks down the considerations that make each type of wood flooring unique and apt for varisettings.
Hardwood vs. Softwood: A Crucial Choice
Robert Jacques emphasizes the importance of understanding the difference between hardwood and softwood when considering flooring. "Hardwoods like oak, maple, and cherry are inherently resilient. They're excellent choices for areas that see a lot of foot traffic," Jacques states. "On the other hand, softwoods such as pine or cedar bring a softer aesthetic and feel to rooms, making them suitable for bedrooms or private studies."
Classic Choices: The Timeless Appeal of Oak, Maple, and Cherry
Jacques suggests that you can never go wrong with traditional options. "Oak is a classic that has stood the test of time. Its durability and the manner in which it takes stain make it a universally appealing choice," he explains. "Maple offers a subtler grain, but provides equal strength, making it perfect for a more modern space. Cherry, while a bit softer, offers a richness in color that brings warmth to any room."
Exotic Variants: A World of Unique Options
For those looking to make a distinctive statement, exotic woods offer a range of exciting possibilities. "Woods like Brazilian cherry, teak, and tigerwood offer not just unique visual appeal but also additional hardness. However, it's crucial to ensure that they are sourced responsibly, considering their exotic origins," Jacques advises.
Engineered Wood: The Practical Alternative
"Engineered wood is often sidelined in conversations about wood flooring, but it's a highly practical and versatile option," Jacques notes. "It comprises a veneer of actual wood supported by layers of less expensive plywood, making it stable and less likely to warp. It's an ideal choice for basements and areas where moisture levels may fluctuate."
To Pre-Finish or Not?
One significant decision homeowners must make is whether to opt for pre-finished or site-finished wood. "Pre-finished wood comes ready to install, saving time and effort. It's a convenient choice for quick renovations," Jacques states. "But if you're aiming for a customized finish that perfectly complements your home, then site-finished flooring provides that level of personalization."
Aesthetic Choices: Planks and Parquet
"Plank flooring offers that rustic, classic look that many homeowners appreciate. On the other hand, parquet flooring brings a level of artistic flair to your home, forming geometric patterns that can be truly eye-catching," Jacques mentions, underscoring that the choice between planks and parquet often boils down to personal aesthetic preferences.
Budget-Friendly Options: Laminate and Vinyl
While not wood, laminate and vinyl flooring can imitate the look of wood without the associated cost. "These are fantastic options for areas that require moisture resistance, like bathrooms or kitchens. While they can't replicate the feel of real wood, they come quite close in appearance," Jacques explains.
