Dr. Bill Winston And Bill Winston Ministries Present Operation Ten City - Chicago

More Than $1 Million Will be

Invested in the Chicagoland Area to Restore Hope, Unlock Potential, and Close the Wealth Gap

OPERATION TEN CITY – CHICAGO will Promote Entrepreneurship, Economic Empowerment, and Wealth Creation; Bringing Business Opportunities, Education and Training, Money, Food, Clothing, Gas Cards, and More to Black and Brown Communities

in the City.

Business Owners in Chicago Can Enter a Pitch Competition Where Cash Prizes Will Be Awarded.

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Bill Winston, a globally renowned pastor, CEO, entrepreneur, and business leader, and Bill Winston Ministries announce that Chicago, IL will be the sixth stop of the Operation Ten City (OTC)

campaign. Operation Ten City Campaign kicked off in the summer of 2022 with a commitment to stop in 10 metropolitan cities across the U.S. Prior to Chicago, Operation Ten City has made stops in St. Louis, Detroit, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia.

Bill Winston Ministries

Operation Ten City – Chicago will take place this September leading into the International Faith Conference ––hosted annually in Chicago by Dr. Bill Winston. Operation Ten City – Chicago will take place from Friday, September 8th – Tuesday, September 12th with highlights including Youthpreneur Entrepreneurship Workshop; Heaven's Pantry Drive-Thru Food, Clothing, and Gas Giveaway; Expungement Clinic; three nights of Miracle Tent Revivals; and many other resources to close the wealth gap and bring positive change to Chicago. Operation Ten City – Chicago concludes with Greatness Unlocked, a business segment taking place during the day on Tuesday, September 12 at Living Word Christian Center in Forest Park, including a Business Pitch Competition and keynote sessions.

"Our goal with Operation Ten City is to bring economic restoration and prosperity to ten cities of our nation, including our hometown of Chicago, and to close the wealth gap in black and brown communities through entrepreneurship and ownership," says Dr. Bill Winston. "One of the main reasons for poverty is the absence of self-production. And one of the main roots to the violence in our city is poverty. So, if we can close the wealth gap, we can also reduce some of the violence. OTC is coming to empower and turn people who primarily have been consumers into producers."

Highlights attendees can expect at the upcoming Operation Ten City – Chicago include:



Youthpreneur Entrepreneurship Workshop – an exciting, half-day interactive and inspirational entrepreneurship workshop for middle school and high school students. This workshop seeks to impart seeds of entrepreneurial education, wealth-building, and ownership in the lives of youth to empower and equip them with the knowledge to make sound choices for their futures. Attendees will be registered for door prize drawings, including 8 iPads. Youthpreneur will be held on Friday, September 8 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Living Word Christian Center, 7600 West Roosevelt Road, Forest Park, IL 60130.

Business Pitch Competition – The Business Pitch Competition will be held on Tuesday, September 12. Local entrepreneurs with businesses that have a measurable impact will have the opportunity to showcase their business products and services and win a cash award. The three, highest-rated contestants in the final round will win a cash award. First prize winner: $10,000; Second prize winner: $5,000; and Third prize winner: $2,500. Those interested in entering the business pitch competition should register online at operationtencity.com. If a pitch winner is a member of a local Chicago church that is a registered 501c3 entity, the church may qualify to receive a donation double the amount of the entrepreneur's cash prize. The deadline to register is September 4, 2023.

The Operation Ten City - Chicago Business Marketplace – is centered around providing a platform for emerging and established entrepreneurs. Joinfor this one-of-a-kind, entrepreneurial marketplace designed for visionary creators, innovators, and business leaders! This is the perfect opportunity to discover and showcase a diverse range of products and services from across varisectors as well as expand your professional network. The deadline to register is September 6, 2023.

Heaven's Pantry Drive-Thru Food, Clothing & Gas Card Giveaway (Three Locations) – The Heaven's Pantry Drive-Thru Food, Clothing & Gas Card Giveaway will be held on Saturday, September 9th from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in three different areas of Chicago at the same time. Between the three locations, a total of 3,000 families will be assisted with free food (feeds a family of four for a week); brand new clothing for men, women, and children; and gas, Uber, and Lyft gift cards. Registration is not required for Heaven's Pantry. Items will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.



Humboldt Park: New Life Covenant Community Center, 3400 W. Division, Chicago, IL 60651



West Garfield: JLM Life Abundant Community Center, 2622 W. Jackson, Chicago, IL 60612

Englewood: Salvation Army, 945 W. 69th Street, Chicago, IL 60621

Expungement Clinic – The Operation Ten City Campaign is dedicated to helping people get a fresh start with a clean slate to reclaim their lives. The Expungement Clinic will be held on Saturday, September 9th from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Kennedy-King College, 740 West 63rd Street, Chicago, IL 60621. At the Expungement Clinic, a volunteer team of legal experts will assist individuals in navigating the process of expungement and better understanding local laws.

Greatness Unlocked Business & Entrepreneurship Keynote Sessions – Following the Business Pitch Competition, Operation Ten City will conclude with keynote sessions to activate your hidden potential and leave you inspired to start or grow your business successful. Listen to impactful messages from Dr. Bill Winston, Dr. Deloris Thomas, and more to be announced soon!

Miracle Tent Revivals – The three nights of Miracle Tent Revivals will be held at three locations throughout the city, simultaneously–– Friday, September 8 ; Saturday, September 9 ; Sunday, September 10 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Saturday's event is geared toward youth and young adults; however, the entire family and all ages are invited. Each revival will feature a special guest speaker and musical artist.



Miracle Tent Revival North – Humboldt Park – 1440 N. Humboldt Blvd.



Miracle Tent Revival South – Englewood – 68th & Halsted Streets Miracle Tent Revival West – West Garfield – Madison & Kilpatrick Avenues

Events and activities hosted by Operation Ten City– Chicago are free and open to the public , but registration is required, except for Heaven's Pantry Drive-Thru Food, Clothing & Gas Giveaway and the Miracle Tent Revivals. Registration is not required for Heaven's Pantry. Items will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. For more information and to stay up to date on Operation Ten City, please visit .

Operation Ten City will make stops in more metropolitan areas across the United States, including

Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Washington, D.C., and New York.

Please view the OTC Chicago video:





Please see OTC Philadelphia Photos:



MEDIA CONTACTS :

Kayla Tucker Adams; KTA Media Group,

[email protected] ; cell 214-403-9852

Bonnie Winfrey, Kailen & Kyler Enterprises;

[email protected] ; cell 815-557-6681

Deborah Farmer; Brown Farmer Media Group Inc; [email protected] ; cell 773-310-7701

SOURCE Bill Winston Ministries