Apotex Corp. Launches Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.1% In The United States

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESTON, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Apotex Corp. has released its latest ophthalmic product in the United States, announcing today that brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution, 0.1%
is now available.
Brimonidine is an alpha-adrenergic receptor agonist indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Continue Reading
"Open-angle glaucoma impacts over 2.7 million Americans, and millions more have ocular hypertension. Bringing this product to market will make a real difference for these patients, who depend on this medicine to preserve their vision," says
Peter Hardwick, President, Apotex Corp.
"We're excited to be able to offer this high-quality, cost-saving option to prescribers and patients across the country."
Prescribing information can be found at: . About Apotex Corp.
Apotex Corp. is abased company, headquartered in Weston, Florida. It and its global affiliates are leaders in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars and are committed to supplying patients with a broad portfolio of high-quality, affordable medicines covering all major therapeutic areas.
