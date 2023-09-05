Apotex Corp. Launches Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.1% In The United States

Brimonidine is an alpha-adrenergic receptor agonist indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

"Open-angle glaucoma impacts over 2.7 million Americans, and millions more have ocular hypertension. Bringing this product to market will make a real difference for these patients, who depend on this medicine to preserve their vision," says

Peter Hardwick, President, Apotex Corp.

"We're excited to be able to offer this high-quality, cost-saving option to prescribers and patients across the country."

Apotex Corp. is abased company, headquartered in Weston, Florida. It and its global affiliates are leaders in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars and are committed to supplying patients with a broad portfolio of high-quality, affordable medicines covering all major therapeutic areas.

