Inventhelp Inventors Develop Modified Storage Container To Increase Visibility (Occ-1667)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Small to medium sized personal items like eyeglasses or a baby's pacifier can be difficult to find at night," said one of two inventors, from Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., "so we invented the GLOW IN THE DARK STORAGE CONTAINER. Our design offers a convenient storage container that would be easier to see in dark conditions."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to store small personal items. In doing so, it ensures that items can be easily located in dark or dimly lit conditions. As a result, it increases visibility and convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCC-1667, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
