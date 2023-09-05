Enerpure Inc. Advances Alberta Project By Securing Project Site

Winnipeg, MB, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

EnerPure Inc. (“EnerPure” or the“Company”) is excited to announce it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI”) for the long-term lease of a site in South-Central Alberta for the deployment of one of EnerPure's patented used motor oil (“UMO”) regeneration units.

The signing of this LOI for the Alberta project site lease represents an important milestone in EnerPure's development of a UMO recycling project in Alberta. The project site is in an ideal centralized location and comes with existing infrastructure including petroleum storage tanks, on-site rail spur, and required utilities.

EnerPure intends to commence construction on the site in 2024, pending receiving all necessary government and regulatory approvals, and to commission the regeneration unit in 2025. Once commissioned, this facility will be Alberta's first and only UMO recycling facility. EnerPure's regeneration unit will aid in transitioning Alberta from an exporter of UMO to a recycler, creating industry jobs in Alberta and helping grow the economy.

Todd Habicht, Founder and CEO of EnerPure commented:“EnerPure is excited to be advancing our used oil regeneration unit project in Alberta. There is a tremendneed for used oil recycling capacity in Alberta and securing such an ideal location is important to the success of this project.”

About the Company

EnerPure is a Manitoba cleantech company founded to recycle waste petroleum into a reclaimed source of fuel and energy while reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

EnerPure's regeneration technology uses a patented three-phase, closed-loop, continuflow process to convert used motor oil into a market-ready marine distillate fuel now required for international ships under the IMO 2020 Fuel Standard.

EnerPure is pleased to have received funding and support from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC). SDTC supports companies attempting to do extraordinary things by investing in innovative small and medium-sized businesses to help them grow into successful companies that help solve some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

EnerPure is pleased to have received funding and support from the Government of Canada through the Community Adjustment Fund.

