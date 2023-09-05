Global Aircraft Ground Handling Systems Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Aircraft Ground Handling Systems Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Business Research Company's“Aircraft Ground Handling Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the aircraft ground handling systems market size is predicted to reach $212.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The growth in the aircraft ground handling systems market is due to the growing demand for air travel. North America region is expected to hold the largest aircraft ground handling systems market share. Major players in the aircraft ground handling systems market include AERO Specialties Inc., Aviapartner, Bhadra International India Pvt. Ltd., Celebi Havacilik Holding A.S., Dnata.

Aircraft Ground Handling Systems Market Segments

.By Product Type: Passenger Bag Carts, Push Back Tractors, Passenger Boarding Bridges, Tugs and Tractors, Anti-Icing

.By Technology: Conventional System, Electrical And Hybrid System

.By System: Aircraft Ground Handling Systems, Cargo Ground Handling Systems, Passenger Ground Handling Systems

.By Application: Commercial, Military, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global aircraft ground handling systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aircraft ground handling system refers to the services that are required by an aircraft between landing and take-off, which includes loading, unloading, refueling, baggage handling, passenger handling, aircraft maintenance, and other such services. This system ensures an aircraft is ready to take off and safe on the ground.

