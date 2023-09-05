10Com Web Development Becomes Number One Rated Web Design Agency In The City Of Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois – 1, an award-winning high-volume web design agency that has worked with international brands, such as Adidas, Asics, and Caterpillar, is proud to announce it has recently become the number one rated web design agency in Chicago, Illinois.

With a client-centered fothat has fueled growth and a unique approach where each new website is treated like a blank canvas, 1has received more than 1,000 5-star reviews across a variety of reputable platforms, making it the number one-rated web design agency in Chicago. This success also extends to 10com's second location in Fort Worth, where the agency maintains its highest-rated position and is currently celebrating the expansion's 1 year anniversary.

A spokesperson for 1said,“The goal is to empower our clients to be able to manage all the assets we create easily and create a consistent brand experience at multiple touchpoints to help the business achieve a strong foundation in regard to branding. We believe in doing business differently, unlike others in the industry that keep the clients dependent upon the web developer. We empower our clients; they own everything we create for them, and we foon building a long-term relationship.”

To commemorate this impressive achievement and as a thank you to its loyal customers, 1has recently revamped its 'Business Growth Package' to deliver more value, savings and to provide an option for new businesses needing high-end services, such as logo-branding, content writing, and website design at an affordable rate. The new package additionally includes up to 3 rounds of revisions per page, direct email contact with a dedicated project manager, custom Wix Website Design, built-in search engine optimization (SEO), and much more.

As the number 1 Wix Web Design partner for over 10 years (standing out from the crowd of over 44,000 partners) and a member of the Wix advisory board since 2020, 1is a renowned expert on all platforms and provides a wide variety of digital services to assist businesses in boosting their bottom lines. These include:

The experienced web designers at 1can develop visually enticing, intuitive websites that stand out from the competition to help increase a brand being noticed by their target audience.

1offers eCommerce website solutions that turn page views into revenue by creating the perfect online shopping environment that builds a consumer's trust in the products available.

Whether that's for the brand's official website or a catchy short on Youtube , 1helps businesses draw attention from consumers and keeps their eyes glued to websites with its stunning video production and animation services.

The team at 1can create an eye-catching business or brand logo that will stay in customers' minds and generate instant recognizability when they reencounter the logo or business.

Instead of writing just for search engines, the skilled content writers at 1have the expertise to provide fresh copy for each client that will effectively sell their product or business.

1incorporates SEO into every website it designs and ensures every site is functional, easy to navigate, and attracts the right web traffic to increase views dramatically.

The knowledgeable team at 1will handle daily posting on social media accounts, efficiently build a brand, and craft a successful presence on LinkedIn so clients can foon growing their business.

From PPC (Pay-Per-Click) campaigns and sponsored content on social media to direct marketing and email campaigns, 1has the digital marketing and advertising solutions to maximize customer lifetime value.

1additionally has an informative Blog on its website that shares the latest industry tips and tricks, as well as being a one-stop shop for everything about web design and development.

To find out more about 1Web Development and to see a complete list of its digital services, please visit the website at .

