Hon. Ruth Bogatyrow Kraft Named Chair Of Frb's Labor And Employment Practice Group

As an accomplished attorney and former judge with the New York State Department of Labor, Ruth has extensive experience in employment and labor law. She has successfully handled multi-million-dollar employment class action suits, including prevailing wage, misclassification and unpaid overtime matters in the federal and state court systems, representing employers of all sizes and in a variety of industries.

"We are delighted to have Ruth step into the role of department head for our Labor and Employment practice," Managing Partner Kenneth Falcon said. "Her track record of professional excellence and commitment to client service make her uniquely well suited for this role."

Ruth studied law at Yale Law School under the preeminent luminaries of 20th-century jurisprudence, and her doctoral thesis on informed consent is in the permanent collection of the Sterling Memorial Library of Yale University.

Throughout her career, Ruth has demonstrated a relentless commitment to professional excellence, earning recognition and accolades from prestigiorganizations, including the New York State Association of the Administrative Law Judiciary, the Jewish Lawyers' Association, and the Center for Law and Justice.

"In the past 8 months, I have been privileged to participate in incredible collaborations related to employment law," FRB Partner and Chair of Labor & Employment Ruth Kraft said. "I sincerely appreciate FRB's culture, the members of my team, and the ability to expand what I can offer to clients."

Ruth's dedication to employment law matters has led her to serve as a respected member of varicommittees and boards, further solidifying her reputation in the legal community.

