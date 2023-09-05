Rcxrules Updates Testimonials And Case Studies On Website

We love to hear from our customers-their feedback helpscontinue to improve and innovate. We also think it's important to share this input with potential new users so they can make informed decisions about working with us. To that end, we've redesigned our results page to make it easier than ever to find real-world examples of RCxRules in action.

Head over to our results page for in-depth case studies, customer quotes, and customer success snapshots.

"We do employee satisfaction surveys every January and July. Once we implemented RCxRules we saw a 24% increase in employee satisfaction. Our goal is a 75%promoter score and we're currently at 83%. We've seen employees go from feeling totally overwhelmed to feeling secure and satisfied in their roles. It's a win forin terms of productivity, and an obviwin for our employees' wellbeing."

- Elizabeth Strohminger, Revenue Systems Manager at Eleanor Health

"Koha Health implemented RCxRules over 10 years ago and today it is a core component of our RCM business. The length of the relationship and ongoing success prove the stability and vision of the product.

In addition to the product, our relationship with the RCxRules team from Sales to Account Management to Support to Development continues to be an enjoyable experience."

– Chris Fay, Chief Information Officer at Koha Health

