Xtalpi And Parthenon Enter Into Ai-Powered Antibody Discovery Partnership

Under this agreement, XtalPi will grant Parthenon Therapeutics access to its proprietary XupremAbTM antibody discovery platform, which is a collection of solutions that leverage AI and wet lab techniques to deliver therapeutic antibody candidates with superior efficacy and developability profiles. Parthenon Therapeutics and XtalPi will utilize multiple approaches in the XupremAbTM platform for deeper interrogation of the immune repertoire and generating a large, consolidated dataset, which will be further mined by XtalPi's proprietary algorithms for exceptional candidates.

"We are excited to work with Parthenon Therapeutics on this pioneering project. Their strong innovation in tumor barrier disruption and deep understanding of the target, coupled with our broadly validated AI-powered antibody discovery platform, forms a solid foundation for the development of next-generation cancer therapeutics," said Yi Li, VP of Antibody Discovery, XtalPi.

"We are very pleased to collaborate with XtalPi to leverage their cutting-edge proprietary platform to deeply mine the immune repertoire to discover novel state-of-the-art antibody therapeutics.

Combined with Parthenon's vast expertise in biotherapeutic drug discovery and unique insights into the tumor microenvironment and the mechanisms underlying immune exclusion, we look forward to developing transformative therapies for cancer patients," said Tom McCaughtry, VP – Head of Research, Parthenon Therapeutics.

About XtalPi

XtalPi is a recognized leader in AI-powered drug discovery, having collaborated with more than 400 partners on a variety of drug research problems, including nearly all of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies. XupremAbTM is XtalPi's antibody discovery platform that combines the best of wet-lab techniques and state-of-the-art AI technology to deliver antibody candidates that excel across all dimensions, including potency, immunogenicity and developability.

About Parthenon Therapeutics

Parthenon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech discovering and developing a novel class of anti-cancer therapies that reprogram the tumor microenvironment (TME). Recent research has shown that the interplay of many cancers and their TME results in the creation of biochemical and structural barriers that markedly attenuate immune system attack. One approach utilized by PRTH-101, a first-in-class antibody targeting DDR1, is to break down these barriers to overcome recalcitrant cancers. Based on proprietary bioinformatic and experimental analysis of primary human tumors, Parthenon is developing a portfolio of novel drug candidates to treat selected patients at the appropriate/ideal stage in disease progression. For more information visit parthenontx

