Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Overhead Crane For Warehouses (Occ-1668)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to move heavy loads within factories and warehouses. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using stationary girders or beams to move an overhead crane back and forth. As a result, it enhances mobility, safety and stability. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for factories, warehouses and manufacturing industries. Additionally, it is producible in varisizes.

