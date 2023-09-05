Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Overhead Crane For Warehouses (Occ-1668)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to upgrade and modernize how heavy and bulky materials get moved about within an industrial setting," said an inventor, from Garden Grove, Calif., "so I invented the ROTATABLE OVERHEAD CRANE. My design would ensure a high level of safety for loads being moved as well as for employees of the facility."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to move heavy loads within factories and warehouses. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using stationary girders or beams to move an overhead crane back and forth. As a result, it enhances mobility, safety and stability. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for factories, warehouses and manufacturing industries. Additionally, it is producible in varisizes.
The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCC-1668, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
