Bj's Restaurants, Inc. To Participate At Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) announced today that management will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences. The details for each conference are below:
CL King's 21st Annual Best Ideas Conference on Monday, September 18, 2023. Management will participate virtually in a fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific) as well as meet with institutional investors throughout the day. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the“Investors” page of the Company's website located at . A replay will be archived and available at the same location.
Wells Fargo's 6th Annual Consumer Conference on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Management will host a series of institutional investor meetings throughout the day. The conference will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California. This event will not be webcast.
About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national brand with brewhouse roots where Craft Matters®. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famPizookie® dessert. A winner of the 2023 Vibe Vista Award in the Best Spirits Program category and the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service, and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 casual dining restaurants in 30 states. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. For more BJ's information, visit .
MENAFN05092023004107003653ID1107010455
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.