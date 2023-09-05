Worldline - Bond Issue Results

Worldline launches a s uccessful € 6 00 million

5-year bond issue

Paris La Défense, 05 September 2023 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, today announces the successful launch of a new €600 million 5-year bond issue

Worldline has successfully placed the €600 million bond maturing in September 2028 and bearing a coupon of 4.125%. The offering was strongly oversubscribed by a highly diversified investor base, confirming the confidence in Worldline's business model and credit profile.

Worldline is rated BBB, stable outlook by Standard & Poor's.

Crédit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan and UniCredit served as active bookrunners.

