Urw Se - Information On Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares In The Share Capital As At August 31, 2023


Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as at August 31 , 2023

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights
31/08/2023 139,040,505 139,040,505

UNIBAIL-RODA -WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €695,202,525
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

