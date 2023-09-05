Mother Teresa Memorial Awards For Social Justice 2023 Presented To Heidi Kuhn, Founder Of Roots Of Peace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Heidi Kühn, CEO of Roots of Peace
International Day of Charity features the 'Mother Ter& Me' Film at the United Nations Ms. Heidi Kuhn has managed to create sustainable economic opportunities in war-torn regions, empowering local farmers and enabling them to support their families and communities.” - Dr. Abraham Mathai, Founder - Chairman, Harmony FoundationNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The world-renowned Mother TerMemorial Awards for Social Justice will spotlight Heidi Kuhn, Founder of Roots of Peace, during the celebration of the United Nations International Day of Charity at the United Nations' Headquarters in New York which will be hosted by Thierry Cagianut, President of the Zariya Foundation. The award-winning film 'Mother Ter& Me' by Kamal Musale, inspired by the life of Mother Teresa, will have itsPremiere at the event. The event is held in association with UNITAR, UNICEF, and UNESCO.
In a poignant tribute coinciding with Mother Teresa's passing anniversary on September 5, 1997, Heidi Kuhn will be honored for her exceptional vision. In 1997, following the tragic deaths of Princess Diana and Mother Teresa, Kuhn embarked on a mission to transform 'MINES TO VINES,' replacing landmines with flourishing vineyards and orchards worldwide. Over the past 25 years, she has made a profound impact, facilitating the removal of hundreds of thousands of landmines and planting millions of fruit trees in war-torn lands, cultivating peace through agriculture. Her relentless humanitarian efforts are in harmony with Mother Teresa's words, "What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family."
The Harmony Foundation, based in Mumbai, India, will officially announce the Mother TerAward Memorial Awards for Social Justice 2023. Dr. Abraham Mathai (Founder - Chairman, Harmony Foundation), remarked, "Given her tireless efforts in founding Roots of Peace, which has truly made a remarkable difference in communities ravaged by conflict and violence, Ms. Heidi Kuhn has managed to create sustainable economic opportunities in war-torn regions, empowering local farmers and enabling them to support their families and communities. In view of the same, the Harmony Foundation is greatly delighted to announce that Ms. Heidi Kuhn is one of our esteemed recipients of the prestigiaward this year on the theme of Humanity in Action". The award ceremony is scheduled to be held in the second week of November this year.
Notable Past Awardees:
The Mother TerMemorial Awards for Social Justice has been previously received by, worldwide organizations, Nobel Laureates, world leaders, luminaries including Dr. Oby Ezekwesili (Nigerian Presidential Candidate - 2019 & Founder- Bring Back Our Girls), Nobel Laureates like the UNHCR- The Refugee Agency, H.H. the Dalai Lama, Ms. Malala Yousufzai (the Nobel laureate who has become a global icon for the education of the girl child), Médecins Sans Frontières; Mr. Kailash Satyarthi (prominent Indian Social Reformer), Ms. Tawakkol Karman (Yemeni Nobel Laureate, journalist, politician, and human rights activist); Nation Premiers like Ghanaian President H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, former Prime Minister of Malaysia H.E. Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, H.H. Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Minister of Foreign Affairs & Intl Cooperation), Prime Minister of Denmark H.E. Mette Frederiksen (received the award on behalf of Denmark), Prime Minister of the H.H. Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Baroness Caroline Cox (former Deputy Speaker of the United Kingdom & House of Lords), Prominent actress Priyanka Chopra (UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador), Dr. Nashwa Al Ruwaini (CEO - Pyramedia - the Oprah of the Middle East), Ms. Laila Talo Khudher Alali (Yazidi victim of the ISIS onslaught), Dr. Anthony Fauci (Former Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States), Ms. Taban Shoresh (Founder, The LoFlower), Ms. Yasmine Sherif (Director ECW, United Nations) received the award on behalf of Education Cannot Wait (United Nations global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises) among others.
Nobel laureates, heads of state, and governments have all graced the stage to receive this prestigiaward, and it is with great honor that Heidi Kuhn joins this esteemed list. Her dedication to creating a compassionate and selfless world has set a powerful example for others to follow.
'Mother Ter& Me' was awarded BEST FILM at the International Festival Mirabile Dictu in Rome. The film will open in theatres nationwide on October 5, 2023.
