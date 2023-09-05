A Whitepaper: Executive Leadership Coaching For Management Teams

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Jeff Oskin Executive Coaching
Executive Leadership Coaching Whitepaper
A Jeff Oskin Executive Leadership Coaching Whitepaper focusing on the importance of developing a strong leadership team. Our executive coaching process is designed to help business owners and their staff unlock their business's potential and reach their goals.” - Jeff OskinSARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Today, Jeff Oskin Executive Coaching, issued this release to announce the availability of a whitepaper highlighting the importance of developing a strong leadership team. In the whitepaper, it describes that businesses of all sizes face the challenge of developing a strong leadership team below the chief executive. Without the necessary formal leadership training, businesses struggle to reach their full potential and chief executives may be concerned about a transition plan for the organization. At Jeff Oskin Executive Coaching, we understand these challenges and have developed an executive leadership coaching process designed to help businesses address this issue.
Our executive leadership coaching process is designed to provide comprehensive training and support to senior leaders, helping them to grow and develop the skills necessary to become more effective leaders while driving business growth and success. Our approach is based upon the 20 bad habits successful individuals often possess as defined in Marshall Goldsmith's book, "What Got You Here Won't Get You There."
"We believe that strong leadership is key to a company's success," says Jeff Oskin, CEO of Jeff Oskin Executive Coaching. "Our executive coaching process is designed to help business owners and their staff unlock their business's potential and reach their goals."
The Jeff Oskin executive leadership coaching process is tailored to the individual needs of each business. We work with business leaders to identify areas of improvement and develop strategies to help them reach their goals via a tailored coaching plan. We will provide guidance and support throughout the process as well as access to our online coaching platform, helping to ensure that the leader is on track to reach his or her full potential.
About Us
With more than 30 years as an executive, business owner and executive coach, Jeff Oskin's passion is bringing out the best in others. He is the former Founder and CEO of Jolt Consulting Group, a Salesforce consultancy Jeff started, grew organically and inorganically and ultimately sold in 2022, a past Vistage Chair and the former President of a publicly traded software company. He is a lifelong learner, lover of big ideas and passionate about helping new and mature leaders maximize their potential.
Jeff brings a strong foundation of leadership and financial acumen to his role as a coach and mentor. Jeff currently is the Chair of Sage Advisors, an Albany, NY area CEO peer advisory group, an executive coach to dozens of executives and sits on the board of the Saratoga Senior Center , a non-profit serving the senior community of the greater Saratoga Springs, NY region. Jeff earned his BS in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and his MBA from Boston University. Jeff resides in upstate New York with his wife and enjoys golf, hockey and spending time with his family.
Jeff Oskin
Jeff Oskin Executive Coaching
+1 518-428-9229
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
MENAFN05092023003118003196ID1107010428
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.