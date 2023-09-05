Strategic Pricing Guru Marsha Lindquist Presenting Propricer's Pricing Hour

Amazon #1 Best Seller

Attend ProPricer's The Pricing Hour on September 26, 2023, where Marsha Lindquist will present "Gov Con Strategic Pricing Gotchas".

CAVE CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ProPricer 's The Pricing Hour features Gov Con industry experts with practical experience in developing, implementing, and leading with Government contracting best pricing practices and strategies. Marsha Lindquist, a premier strategic pricing thought leader shares her knowledge in an engaging hour of front-row seat Government contracting proposal pricing mistakes, slip-ups, and faults that can cost a company valuable profitability or a lost contract. Every Government Contractor makes pricing mistakes. What is good is that Government contractors usually learn from those mistakes and do not make the same ones a second time. What is sad is when those mistakes translate into losing an important contract award or too often impacting the profitability of a contract.

Attendees of Ms. Lindquist's session on "Gov Con Strategic Pricing Gotchas" will learn top pricing pitfalls that translate into contract losses or contract profitability erosion. Participants can sign up through the ProPricer website. Ms. Lindquist will test participants to think about the strategic pricing moves that cost them significant dollars. Marsha has been consulting and presenting on this topic for over three decades.

Ms. Lindquist has earned the staas a #1 Amazon best-selling author of "Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors", aimed at the seasoned Government contractor. Marsha frequently talks about the more than two dozen strategic pricing tools that every contractor should have in their toolbox. Lindquist's purpose in authoring this book is to raise pricing to the top of the bidding food chain and encourage Federal Gov Cons to begin their strategic pricing during the capture stage. The author is a seasoned advisor to small, mid-size, and large companies that regularly bid on Government contracts. She combines firsthand proficiency with years of understanding of this industry to share the processes and tools for a winning price.

Michael Gallo, Partner of Federal Pricing Group says of Marsha's book:“The book is filled with many useful pricing strategy tips and her real-world case study examples provide clear contrasts of how companies successfully applied these concepts. Marsha's conversational style makes the content approachable even for those who are not pricing practitioners. I highly recommend Marsha's book for Gov Con pricing professionals and (more importantly) to their company executives!”

“Successful Government contractors are financially savvy. What they do does not happen by accident or without solid financial plans that involve strategic pricing.”

Marsha's "Secrets of Strategic Pricing" is a gem. I especially like the Toolbox Secrets and the diagrams, which are extremely well done. Her advice about keeping detailed numbers to justify your price is something more companies should adhere to. It is easy to see why it is an Amazon #1 Bestseller.”

About Marsha Lindquist

Marsha is a business expert for Government contractors and strategically collaborates with clients to arrive at innovative pricing solutions that take them to more awards. She has achieved the distinguished titles of NCMA Fellow, APMP Fellows & APMP Professional (CPP) as well as one of ProPricer's original Future of Pricing Honorees.

