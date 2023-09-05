Alec Buchenic Promoted To Associate By Martinwolf

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- martinwolf has announced the promotion of Alec Buchenic to the position of Associate. In this new role, Buchenic is responsible for supporting the execution of M&A transactions, analyzing business performance, performing company and industry analyses, and working with and directly supporting clients.

Prior to joining martinwolf, Buchenic was an M&A Analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets. Buchenic graduated from John Carroll University with a B.S. in Finance and earned his Masters in Corporate Finance from Case Western Reserve University. Buchenic is a FINRA-Registered Broker.

Since joining martinwolf as an analyst, Buchenic has quickly proven his tenacity and drive within the industry. Being promoted just 90 days after being hired, Buchenic has proven to be integral to the company.

"Alec's promotion is a testament to his hard work, intellect, and decision making. He is well-positioned for a successful career at martinwolf,” says Marty Wolf, Founder and Managing Partner for martinwolf.

About martinwolf:

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, with an office in Cleveland, martinwolf is a leading M&A Advisory focused on middle market companies in the IT Services and Supply Chain, Managed Services, Security and Software sectors. Since 1997, martinwolf has completed more than 250 transactions in more than 25 countries and sold eight divisions of Fortune 500 companies. In 2021, the firm acquired ITX, a leader in smaller mid-market (sub $25M) transactions.

martinwolf is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, visit .

