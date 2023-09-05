Susan G. Komen® Hosts Annual 2023 Colorado More Than Pink Walk

DENVER, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen® , the world's leading breast cancer organization, will be hosting the annual 2023 Colorado MORE THAN PINK Walk on Sunday, October 8, 2023. The annual Walk will be held again at Civic Center Park.

Thousands of individuals including family and friends will come together to celebrate breast cancer survivors, honor those who have passed away from the disease, and raise critical funds that support research and critical support services for breast cancer patients, including research, financial assistance, screening and diagnostics and patient navigation services.

"We are excited to bring back the MORE THAN PINK Walk and welcome walkers to this event to make a difference in our fight against breast cancer in our community," said Corrina Steiger, Executive State Director for Colorado Susan G. Komen. "Continuing to support individuals going through breast cancer in our community is a critical mission as the demand for our services continues to increase."

Breast cancer survivors and those living with metastatic disease, caregivers, family members and loved ones will come together at Civic Center Park at 7:30 a.m., opening ceremony kicks off at 9 a.m. and the Walk begins at 9:30 a.m.



Sponsors for the event include Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, Great Clips and Puma Biotechnology.

Walk participants will include breast cancer survivors, metastatic breast cancer thrivers, co-survivors and supporters of Susan G. Komen.