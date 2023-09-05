Aéroports De Paris Sa: Information Regarding The Voting Rights And Shares As Of 31 August 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) September 5th, 2023
Aéroports de Paris SA
Information regarding the voting rights and shares
as of 31 August 202 3
Statement according to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the“A utorité des Marchés F inanciers ”
ISIN: FR0010340141
Ticker: ADP
Listing place: Euronext Paris
Market: Euronext Paris - Compartment A – SRD
| Date
| Total number of shares
| Total number of gross voting rights
| Total number ofvoting rights1
| 31/08/2023
| 98,960,602
| 163,917,482
| 163,603,003
1 Gross voting rights less shares without voting rights.
Attachment
Aéroports de Paris- Voting rights as of 31 August 2023
