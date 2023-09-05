Wednesday, 06 September 2023 12:59 GMT

Aéroports De Paris Sa: Information Regarding The Voting Rights And Shares As Of 31 August 2023


Aéroports de Paris SA

Information regarding the voting rights and shares
as of 31 August 202 3
Statement according to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the“A utorité des Marchés F inanciers

ISIN: FR0010340141
Ticker: ADP
Listing place: Euronext Paris
Market: Euronext Paris - Compartment A – SRD

Date Total number of shares Total number of gross voting rights Total number ofvoting rights1
31/08/2023 98,960,602 163,917,482 163,603,003

1 Gross voting rights less shares without voting rights.

Attachment

  • Aéroports de Paris- Voting rights as of 31 August 2023



