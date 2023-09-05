Humidifgroup Announces Partnership With Voion Printing Group And Expansion Of Production Capabilities In China

Humidif Group Logo

MIAMI, FL, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- HumidifGroup announced today that it has expanded its production capabilities by partnering with Voion Printing Group in China to include a larger scale facility. In addition, the expansion creates a new service offering allowing clients to match the HumidifGroup creative expertise with the cost advantages gained from a larger production environment, with the greatest demand coming for printing paper packaging and tin boxes.



HumidifGroup has been an industry leader in the development, design, and production of cigar boxes for some of the world's most prestigibrands. China has been a top destination for the production of boxes for years, and this expansion for HumidifGroup is a logical next step based on the demand they have seen within their current regional footprint. Voion Printing Group is a one-stop leading print and packaging company with extensive experience in international packaging project management capabilities. Voion has over 8,000 employees across 10 countries in 50 production facilities.

By partnering with Voion, HumidifGroup is offering customers a way to leverage the creativity, innovation, and expertise that the firm offers to brands while leveraging the optimal cost model at any quantity. Quality and creativity are not sacrificed with HumidifGroup seeing the process through from inception to completion.

“We have been doing business in China for many years, making it an environment that we are familiar with,” said Pedro Bagldaon, CEO of HumidifGroup.“We can now offer our customers amazing new products in addition to the best pricing at every quantity, without taking away the creative process and collaboration that has madesuccessful in the industry. This one-stop cigar packaging service option is a game-changer for our industry.”

HumidifGroup launched the HG Smart Tag technology several years ago bringing consumers closer to the cigar brands by offering digital experiences accessible only through the tag in the packaging. This technology will now be featured in the extensive line of packaging available through this expansion in China through the partnership with Voion Printing Group.



ABOUT HumidifGroup

HumidifGroup is a company specialized in the design and fabrication of packaging and accessories for the cigar industry. With more than 30 years in the market, our group has developed what we consider a specialized diversification. This diversification in products and materials givesthe opportunity to develop a great variety of articles personalized for our clients. Always adhering to their maximum needs, in this way creating a unique product specially customized for them. For more information, visit .

About VOION Printing Group

Established in 1996, Voion Printing Group (International) Co.,LTD. Is a leading printing and packaging company providing one-stop packaging services. With professional teams for international packaging project management and over 50 manufacturing bases around the world, Voion delivers integrated packaging solutions from design, engineering, and intelligent manufacturing to the global management of the packaging supply chain.

