Opentext Hires Shannon Bell As Evp & Chief Digital Officer To Join The Executive Leadership Team

"The OpenText future has never been brighter as we expand our Information Management mission with new Cloud Editions from Titanium X, new AI capabilities and our new Micro Fobusiness areas. We are in a premier position to accelerate transformative value to our customers and partners as they seek The AI Advantage," said

OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea. "We have the strongest leadership team in our history, and I am excited to welcome Shannon to the team as we execute against our strategic plan."



Ms. Bell joins OpenText from Rogers Communications, where she most recently led all aspects of IT, digital, cloud, and data. Having driven many large integration efforts, Ms. Bell is an accomplished Information Technology Executive with international experience in global technology, product management, development, delivery, and operations. At

OpenText, she will be responsible for all

IT and digital systems, data platforms, networks and communications, commercial and corporate cloud operations, and security and compliance.

"It will be exciting to watch the achievements from our executive team as we continue to grow and scale our cloud business and deliver against our rapid-paced AI innovation agenda in the coming years," added Mr. Barrenechea. "We remain laser focused on our value creation approach to total growth and having a leader focused on the strategic digital and AI agenda within our own company is going to helpbetter serve our key stakeholders, including our customers, partners and employees."

"I believe OpenText's Information Management Automation and AI strategy will enable OpenText to power and protect organizations to better compete and win," said Shannon Bell EVP & Chief Digital Officer OpenText. "I am excited to be part of the most innovative team in Information Management, and meeting customers at

OpenText World next month."

OpenTextTM World Las Vegas

In a rapidly changing era of information and artificial intelligence, businesses must stay ahead by equipping themselves with the right data and tools. At OpenTextTM World Las Vegas , attendees will get the chance to explore hands-on labs, insightful keynotes and panel discussions and learn more about OpenText's latest AI-driven innovations featured in the Titanium X journey.



