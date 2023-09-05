Inventhelp Inventor Develops Versatile Pain Management System (Njd-2560)

The invention provides a pain management system designed to accommodate variareas of the body. In doing so, it can be used on varijoints in pain such as the ankle, knee, wrist, elbow, neck, and back. As a result, it helps reduce pain and it eliminates the need to purchase numerbulky braces. The invention features a versatile and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for anyone who experiences pain throughout their body who may be recovering from an injury or surgery as well as individuals with arthritis.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NJD-2560, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp