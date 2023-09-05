Alstom Sa: Results Of The Option To Receive The 2022/23 Dividend In Shares





ALSTOM

Société Anonyme with share capital of € 2,672,986,855

Headquarters: 48, rue Albert Dhalenne, 93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine

389 058 447 R.C.S. Bobigny

5 September 202 3 – The Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, held on July 11, 2023, offered the option for shareholders to receive the 2022/23 dividend of €0.25 gross per share in cash or in new shares of the Company. The share price for the new shares to be issued in payment of the 2022/23 dividend was set on July 11, 2023 at 23.75 euros. The terms of dividend payment have been detailed in the press release of July 11, 2023. The period to exercise the option ran from July 19 to September 1, 2023 included.

At the end of the option period, 60.60% of rights were exercised in favour of receiving the payment for the 2022/23 dividend in shares. As a result, 2,435,803 new shares will be issued, representing 0.64% of the Company's share capital based on the share capital as of August 31, 2023.

The settlement and delivery of the new shares as well as their admission to trading on Euronext Paris will occur on September 7, 2023. The new shares will carry immediate dividend rights and be fully assimilated with existing ALSTOM shares. The cash dividend to be paid to the shareholders who did not elect to receive 2022/23 dividend in shares amounts to 37,613,272.75 € and the date for the payment in cash is set from September 7, 2023.