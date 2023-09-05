Global Cbd Nutraceuticals Market Is Projected To Grow At A 18.6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

CBD Nutraceuticals Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's CBD Nutraceuticals Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Business Research Company's“CBD Nutraceuticals Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the CBD nutraceuticals market size is predicted to reach $14.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.6%.

The growth in the CBD nutraceuticals market is due to the increase in demand for plant-based food. North America region is expected to hold the largest CBD nutraceuticals market share. Major players in the CBD nutraceuticals market include CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol LLC, Medterra CBD, Charlotte's Web, Diamond CBD, Garden of Life LLC, Green Roads, Isodiol International Inc.

CBD Nutraceuticals Market Segments

.By Product: CBD Tinctures, Capsules and Soft Gels, CBD-Based Protein, CBD Gummies

.By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores, Pharmacies, E-Commerce Portals, Other Distribution Channels

.By Application: Wellness, Workout Supplements, Edibles And Fortified Foods

.By Geography: The global CBD nutraceuticals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

CBD (cannabidiol) nutraceuticals refer to non-psychoactive compounds derived from cannabis plants with health benefits in addition to the basic nutritional value found in foods. CBD consists of nutritional components such as B-complex vitamins including Vitamin B6, B12, riboflavin, niacin, and thiamine.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. CBD Nutraceuticals Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company? :

