"The Ohio State Buckeyes are known for their rich traditions and winning performances," said David Specht, President of Watermark Home Services. "The Waterworks has maintained a longstanding legacy in the Colummarket with the Havens family and their support of The Ohio State University. As we grow our business model throughout Ohio, we look forward to a continued relationship with the nationally respected and recognized sports and educational collegiate powerhouse that is The Ohio State University."

The five-year agreement between Watermark Home Services, parent company to The Waterworks, and Ohio State Athletics will feature co-branded broadcast and digital elements, social media promotions, and on-site, in-game activations. There are plans to expand the imprint in year two.

"We are thrilled to bring Watermark Home Services on board as a corporate partner of Ohio State Athletics," said Todd Knisely, vice president and general manager, Ohio State Sports Properties. "With a shared dedication to the Columcommunity, we look forward to continue collaboration in the years to come as we work together to serve Buckeye Nation."

As a Columbus-based company with a statewide presence, Watermark Home Services will have the opportunity to reach millions of devoted Buckeyes fans through this collaboration.

With a team of 305 dedicated professionals serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in central Ohio and additional employees throughout their family of companies, Watermark Home Services is committed to making a positive impact on the Columcommunity as well as communities in Dayton, Cleveland, and Cincinnati.

"We recognize Ohio State University as a powerful force in the Columcommunity and beyond," added Specht. "We look forward to the numerbenefits this partnership will bring, which will helpdefine our brand promise of better care, better value and better results."

About Watermark Home Services

Watermark Home Services, LLC is a Columbus, Ohio-based Home and Commercial Services company focused exclusively on the Plumbing, Drain Cleaning, and HVAC industries. Its current holdings include The Waterworks (Columbus, Ohio), Atherton Plumbing (Dayton, Ohio), The Plumbing Source (Cleveland, Ohio), and Neyer Plumbing (Cincinnati, Ohio).

About The Waterworks

The Waterworks is Ohio's largest plumbing, drain, and HVAC company, servicing homeowners, businesses, and municipalities with over 150 specialized technicians, employees, and a dedicated fleet of service vehicles. Truly full-service, The Waterworks solves both large and small plumbing issues, from indoor leaks and clogs to underground pipeline and sewer repair to advanced hydro-jetting and excavation. The team also provides complete furnace and airconditioning tune-ups, repairs, and full system replacements. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, The Waterworks serves customers in and around central Ohio. For more information, visit or call 614-232-2222.

SOURCE The Waterworks