Premera Blue Cross Hires Chief Strategy Officer To Join Executive Leadership Team

"We're thrilled to welcome Umar to Premera," said Jeffrey Roe, President and CEO of Premera. "He is a forward-thinking healthcare executive with deep experience in health plans and provider-aligned managed care products. His insights and expertise will further deepen Premera's ability to fulfill its purpose of improving customers' lives by making healthcare work better."

In his new role, Farooq will ensure Premera's strategic vision meets current and future business needs directed by advancements in technology, market demands, legislative trends, and the evolving competitive landscape.

"Premera is a mission-driven company, and I'm joining at an exciting time," Farooq said. "Our industry is dynamic, and change is the norm. However, the one constant is our goal to provide access to affordable care for our members. I look forward to ensuring Premera's enterprise strategy remains grounded in our values so we can deliver on this commitment."

Farooq

previously served as president of Essence Health, Lumeris' Medicare Advantage plan, where he led the work to enter four new states. Before his role with Essence Health, Farooq held senior leadership roles at Commonwealth Care Alliance and Centene Corporation.

He earned his Bachelor of Science in finance and Master of Business Administration from Indiana University.

About Premera Blue Cross

Premera Blue Cross, a not-for-profit, independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association based in Mountlake Terrace, Wash., is a leading health plan in the Pacific Northwest, providing comprehensive health benefits and tailored services to more than 2.75 million people, from individuals to Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Premera Blue Cross