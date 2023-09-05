Inventhelp Inventor Develops Prewired Distribution Block (Nam-331)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new AC power distribution block with multiple terminals to increase efficiency and safety when installing recessed lighting," said an inventor, from
Antioch, Tenn., "so I invented the J BOX: PREWIRED DISTRIBUTION BLOCK. My design would help provide a safe and secure wiring job."
The patent-pending invention provides a pre-wired distribution block that would reduce the time and effort required for the installation of recessed lighting. In doing so, it can be used in residential and commercial building applications. As a result, it would make installation safer and easier. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for electricians.
The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NAM-331, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
MENAFN05092023003732001241ID1107010322
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.