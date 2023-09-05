Director/Pdmr Shareholding

Wednesday, 06 September 2023 12:54 GMT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a) Name Geraint Jones
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/sta Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Admiral Group plc
b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of 2,500 salary shares awarded on 2 September 2020 in accordance with the Directors' Remuneration Policy that was approved by shareholders at the Admiral Group plc AGM on 26 April 2018.
In line with policy, 1,175 shares were sold to cover tax liabilities and 1,325 were retained and are subject to a two-year holding period and maand clawback provisions.
c) Prices(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
GBP £23.81 1,175
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated value
  • Price
N/A
e) Date of the transaction 2 September 2023
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)




