Director/Pdmr Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
| a)
| Name
| Geraint Jones
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/sta
| Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial Notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Admiral Group plc
| b)
| LEI
| 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary Shares
GB00B02J6398
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Vesting of 2,500 salary shares awarded on 2 September 2020 in accordance with the Directors' Remuneration Policy that was approved by shareholders at the Admiral Group plc AGM on 26 April 2018.
In line with policy, 1,175 shares were sold to cover tax liabilities and 1,325 were retained and are subject to a two-year holding period and maand clawback provisions.
| c)
| Prices(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| GBP £23.81
| 1,175
| d)
| Aggregated information
| N/A
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 2 September 2023
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| London Stock Exchange (XLON)
