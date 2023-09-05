Global Armor Materials Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Armor Materials Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Armor Materials Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Business Research Company's“Armor Materials Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the armor materials market size is predicted to reach $15.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The growth in the armor materials market is due to the increasing terrorist threat. North America region is expected to hold the largest armor materials market share. Major players in the armor materials market include DuPont, Honeywell International Inc., 3M, Saab AB, Saint-Gobain, Teijin Aramid B.V., Koninklijke Ten Cate BV., CeramTec GmbH.

Armor Materials Market Segments

.By Material Type: Metals And Alloys, Composites, Para-Aramid Fiber, UHMWPE (Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene), Fiberglass, Other Materials

.By Product Type: Vest, Helmets, Other Products

.By Protection: Level II, Level IIA, Level III, Level IIIA, Level IV

.By Application: Vehicle Armor, Aerospace Armor, Body Armor, Civil Armor, Marine Armor

.By End-User: Defense, Law Enforcement And Security Personnel, Civilians

.By Geography: The global armor materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Armor material refers to the numermaterials used to create varitypes of armor or body armour. Armor materials are used to make protective clothing with the capacity to deflect or absorb the impact of projectiles or other weapons that may be used against its wearer.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Armor Materials Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Armor Materials Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

